Caught on camera: Knife-wielding man holds 13-year-old girl hostage in Russia
Police in Russia have released dramatic video of a tense hostage situation involving a 13-year-old girl and a knife-wielding man they say was high on heroin. According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs , the standoff occurred in the city of Omsk near Kazakhstan on Feb. 1. According to the statement, the man entered the home around 10:00 a.m. local time, when the girl's parents were away.
