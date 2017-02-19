British Officials Reportedly Believe Russia Behind Plot to Kill Montenegro's Prime Minister
Russian Federation was behind a plot to kill Montenegro's Prime Minister and overthrow the government in an election day coup to stop the country from joining Nato, Whitehall sources say. Britain's foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, discussed the plot with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, when they met last week, the Telegraph added.
