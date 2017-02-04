Black carbon in the Arctic blamed on Russia

According to a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences , 35% of black carbon in the Russian Arctic originates from residential heating sources, 38% comes from transport, while open fires, power plants, and gas flaring are responsible for only 12%, 9%, and 6% respectively. These estimates confirm previous work for some areas of the European Arctic, but for Siberia, the findings differ from previous research, which had suggested that contribution from gas flaring were much higher.

