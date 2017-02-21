Belarus Loses To Russia In 'Kaliningrad Transit' Case

The Court of the Eurasian Economic Union found Russia righteous in the case on confiscation of the heavy-duty fuhres with the television equipment, which went through Belarus from Kaliningrad to Moscow and were partially detained by the Belarusian side, several years ago in Belarus, tut.by writes. "The Major Court Board resolved to partially satisfiy the claim of the Russian Federation, to establish the fact of non-fulfillment by the Republic of Belarus the regulations of Articles 1, 3, 4, 25 of the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014 on ensuring the freedom of movement of goods," - stated in the resolution of the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union.

