Armenian airports get ready for Russi...

Armenian airports get ready for Russian citizens traveling to Armenia with internal passports

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Groong

YEREVAN, February 20. /ARKA/. Last Friday the head of Armenia's Main Civil Aviation Department Sergey Avetisyan had a meeting with representatives of the border troops at the Yerevan international airport Zvartnots to look into what kind of problems may arise for Russian citizens visiting Armenia with their internal passports and how they can be solved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,486
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr Reply 1,891
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr George 6,470
News Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in N... 20 hr just a guy i knew 1
News Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu... 20 hr just a guy i knew 6
Russia Stirs Friction in Balkans, as NATO Keeps... Sun just a guy i knew 1
News REVEALED: Russia's secret plot to - ASSASSINATE... Sun just a guy i knew 1
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC