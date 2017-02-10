Armenian airports get ready for Russian citizens traveling to Armenia with internal passports
YEREVAN, February 20. /ARKA/. Last Friday the head of Armenia's Main Civil Aviation Department Sergey Avetisyan had a meeting with representatives of the border troops at the Yerevan international airport Zvartnots to look into what kind of problems may arise for Russian citizens visiting Armenia with their internal passports and how they can be solved.
