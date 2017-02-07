Age of Anger
Every once in a while a book comes out that rips the zeitgeist, shining on like a crazy diamond. Age of Anger , by Pankaj Mishra, author of the also-seminal From the Ruins of Empire, might as well be the latest avatar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,765
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|Enter
|6,430
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|14 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|14 hr
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|14 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,441
|Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16)
|23 hr
|George
|22
|'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new
|Mon
|Spotted Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC