7 things to know now: Trump and Russi...

7 things to know now: Trump and Russia; murderer convicted 40 years later; dog show winner

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

According to the story from the Times, there has been no evidence uncovered to suggest that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia on the hacking of the Democratic National Committee. Russian officials made contact with Paul Manafort, who briefly served as Trump's campaign chairman, the story says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... 1 hr PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 1 hr RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July 1 hr PUTINS POODLE 7
News Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence? 1 hr RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS 9
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,464
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 4 hr Strahd 1,868
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 6 hr Enter 6,455
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,841 • Total comments across all topics: 278,896,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC