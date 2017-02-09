09:23 Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan appointed Ambassador to Russia
Imangali Tasmagambetov was appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation by a presidential decree as of February 3, reports Kazakh president's press service.
