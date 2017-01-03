White House Imposes Sanctions in Resp...

White House Imposes Sanctions in Response to Malicious Russian Cyber Activity

On Dec. 29, 2016, in response to the Russian government's "aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election," President Obama issued an Executive Order Taking Additional Steps to Address the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities . This Executive Order amended Executive Order 13694, "Blocking the Property of Certain Persons Engaging in Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities," issued on April 2, 2015 to address the threat posed by malicious cyber actors.

