White House Imposes Sanctions in Response to Malicious Russian Cyber Activity
On Dec. 29, 2016, in response to the Russian government's "aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election," President Obama issued an Executive Order Taking Additional Steps to Address the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities . This Executive Order amended Executive Order 13694, "Blocking the Property of Certain Persons Engaging in Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities," issued on April 2, 2015 to address the threat posed by malicious cyber actors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|5 min
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|November 7, 2016
|24 min
|Hungarian 101
|58
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,126
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|1,025
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|3 hr
|Despised
|30
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|8 hr
|James
|65
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|8 hr
|Sorry Hill
|318
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC