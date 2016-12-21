'Where Is This Country Going?' Debt Crisis Tugs At Russian Federation's Seams
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov have engaged in a war of words over the order to extract more revenue from Russia's regions. A surprisingly harsh war of words has broken out between the Russian central government and one of the country's most prosperous regions, in a sign of tension as cash-strapped Moscow struggles to fill its budget deficit.
