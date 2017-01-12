US troops enter Poland, 1st deploymen...

US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russia's doorstep

There are 1 comment on the WLOX-TV Biloxi story from 16 hrs ago, titled US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russia's doorstep. In it, WLOX-TV Biloxi reports that:

First U.S. troops arrive in Zagan in western Poland as part of deterrence force of some 1,000 troo... . U.S. Army vehicles cross the Polish border in Olszyna, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 heading for their new base in Zagan.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
James

Broxburn, UK

#1 13 hrs ago
Why did France and the British Empire only declare war on Germany in 1939?

The Soviet Union and Germany both invaded Poland.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 9 min Tm Cln 5,167
News Senators join forces on legislation to punish R... 40 min Cheekz3494 5
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,136
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 1 hr west is best 91
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 2 hr Rings9523 161
News 'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma... 3 hr Lollypop6442 27
RUSSIAN ORTHODOX BROS==>>WE MUST DECAPlTATE THE... (Feb '16) 4 hr Tm Cln 20
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,581 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC