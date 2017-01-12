US troops arriving in Poland draw Rus...

US troops arriving in Poland draw Russian ire

12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

US troops and tanks began arriving in Poland Thursday, part of one of the largest deployments of US forces in Europe since the Cold War that will eventually involve more than 3,000 soldiers. American soldiers participate in a welcoming ceremony at the Polish-German border on Jan 12, 2017.

Russia

