US troops arriving in Poland draw Russian ire
US troops and tanks began arriving in Poland Thursday, part of one of the largest deployments of US forces in Europe since the Cold War that will eventually involve more than 3,000 soldiers. American soldiers participate in a welcoming ceremony at the Polish-German border on Jan 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|1 hr
|RIP
|91
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Cassandra_
|5,171
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Strahd
|1,139
|'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma...
|10 hr
|berklee
|26
|RUSSIAN ORTHODOX BROS==>>WE MUST DECAPlTATE THE... (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|Tm Cln
|20
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|12 hr
|Reply
|160
|Any people from Russia.....
|14 hr
|Old Dog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC