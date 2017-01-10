US Sanctions Russia's Top Investigator, Four Others for Rights Abuses
The United States on Monday blacklisted Alexander Bastrykin, Russia's top investigator and a close aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and four other Russian officials for human rights abuses. The sanctions, announced by the U.S. Treasury Department, are not tied to U.S. hacking allegations against Russia but to the 2012 U.S. Magnitsky Act for human rights abuses, U.S. officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,078
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,143
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|13 hr
|A Typical Voter
|326
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|15 hr
|Nazi Loving Cana...
|130
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|18 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Russians Wish They Were Back in the USSR
|18 hr
|PUTIN SUCH A FAILURE
|1
|fraud waste abuse cheating usa style great ann...
|18 hr
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC