US Sanctions Russia's Top Investigato...

US Sanctions Russia's Top Investigator, Four Others for Rights Abuses

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

The United States on Monday blacklisted Alexander Bastrykin, Russia's top investigator and a close aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and four other Russian officials for human rights abuses. The sanctions, announced by the U.S. Treasury Department, are not tied to U.S. hacking allegations against Russia but to the 2012 U.S. Magnitsky Act for human rights abuses, U.S. officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,078
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 7 hr Tm Cln 5,143
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 13 hr A Typical Voter 326
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 15 hr Nazi Loving Cana... 130
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... 18 hr NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Russians Wish They Were Back in the USSR 18 hr PUTIN SUCH A FAILURE 1
fraud waste abuse cheating usa style great ann... 18 hr PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,753 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,492

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC