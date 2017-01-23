UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom calls for u...

UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom calls for urgent gas investment decisions in Europe

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

VIENNA, Jan 24 Long-term gas demand in Europe means immediate investment decisions are needed to build new infrastructure, Alexander Medvedev, a deputy chief executive officer at Russian gas giant Gazprom, said on Tuesday. Last year, Russia supplied Europe and Turkey with a record 179.3 billion cubic metres of gas as consumers capitalised on low gas prices, which follow the prices of oil with a lag of six to nine months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... 14 min RIP 218
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 37 min Useful Idiot POTUS 178
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 38 min Mikey 134
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 53 min ACT of WAR 431
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 57 min FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,325
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr George 6,390
News November 7, 2016 7 hr Teddy 95
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC