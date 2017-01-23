UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom calls for urgent gas investment decisions in Europe

VIENNA, Jan 24 Long-term gas demand in Europe means immediate investment decisions are needed to build new infrastructure, Alexander Medvedev, a deputy chief executive officer at Russian gas giant Gazprom, said on Tuesday. Last year, Russia supplied Europe and Turkey with a record 179.3 billion cubic metres of gas as consumers capitalised on low gas prices, which follow the prices of oil with a lag of six to nine months.

