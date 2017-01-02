UNISTAV to build industrial facility worth EUR 100m in Russia

UNISTAV CONSTRUCTION, as the general supplier, has signed with Russian company Ivanovskij Polefirnyj Komplex a contract for the construction of an industrial facility for the production of 175,000 tons of polyethylene terephthalate in the municipality of Vichuga. The project will provide new production capacity for up to 80 % of the needs of the Russian market for polyester staple fibers and granules for the production of PET bottles.

