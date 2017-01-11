Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurface...

Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on social media after Russia hotel accustaions

An advertisement President-elect Donald Trump used in 2014 is seen in a different light, following reports of him involving prostitutes in a Russian hotel. On Tuesday, an ad for Trump Tower in Mumbai, India popped up on social media.

Russia

