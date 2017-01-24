Ukraine's Poroshenko says sanctions against Russia not linked to Middle East
Ukraine's president said on Tuesday world powers should keep sanctions on Russia, rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to consider reducing the penalties if Moscow proved a useful ally. Petro Poroshenko told reporters that sanctions remained the only way to keep Russia at the negotiating table over the crisis in eastern Ukraine, that Western powers say has been fuelled by Moscow.
