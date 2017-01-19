Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over down...

Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17

KUALA LUMPUR: The downing of MH17 has been included as part of the proceedings instituted by Ukraine in the International Court of Justice at the Hague in the Netherlands, to hold Russia accountable for acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of unlawful aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine Ambassador to Malaysia, Olexander Nechytaylo, said in the case filed on Jan 16, Ukraine claimed the Russian Federation was violating the Terrorism Financing Convention by supplying weapons and other forms of assistance to illegal armed groups operating in Ukrainian territory.

