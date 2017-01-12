Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada on continuation of military mission
Ukraine's envoy says his country is growing concerned about whether Canada will continue its future military support to his country to help it deter Russian aggression. Canada has deployed 200 troops to Ukraine in a non-combat mission working with Ukrainian troops on marksmanship, communication, survival and ethics training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|42 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,194
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Cassandra_
|5,235
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|11,365
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|172
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|4 hr
|Ronald
|147
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|8 hr
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|193
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|13 hr
|George
|346
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC