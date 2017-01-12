Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada o...

Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada on continuation of military mission

Read more: SooToday

Ukraine's envoy says his country is growing concerned about whether Canada will continue its future military support to his country to help it deter Russian aggression. Canada has deployed 200 troops to Ukraine in a non-combat mission working with Ukrainian troops on marksmanship, communication, survival and ethics training.

Russia

