Ukraine, Latvia urge Canada and Freel...

Ukraine, Latvia urge Canada and Freeland to press Trump on Russia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Two of Russia's nervous neighbours are urging the Trudeau Liberals to use Canada's close relationship with the U.S. to encourage the incoming Trump administration not to become too cosy with the Kremlin. The ambassadors of Ukraine and Latvia tell The Canadian Press that Canada's historic friendship and alliance with the world's only superpower puts it in a strong position to advise president-elect Donald Trump to be wary of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 32 min Cassandra_ 5,215
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 1 hr ScienceProject 164
News November 7, 2016 1 hr Strahd 68
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 hr Dreams5505 342
News 'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma... 4 hr Areola9304 30
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 5 hr Crush8192 200
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 7 hr Jemz1115 100
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,419 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC