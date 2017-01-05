U.S. Intelligence Chief: Russia Involvement in 2016 Election Unprecedented

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a state awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said on Thursday that Russia has a "long history" of interfering in elections, but that U.S. officials had never encountered activity like its efforts during the 2016 U.S. campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.