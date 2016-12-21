Turkey, Russia continue joint airstrikes against ISIL near al-Bab
Turkish and Russian warplanes have struck Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant positions near Syria's al-Bab, a strategic town Turkey and Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army elements are trying to capture from the jihadist group, the Turkish Armed Forces said in a written statement early Jan. 2. Turkish warplanes destroyed eight ISIL targets in al-Bab, Bzagah and Tadif, killing 22 ISIL militants on Jan.1, while Russian jets hit ISIL elements in Dayr Kak, eight kilometers southwest of al-Bab, on Jan. 1. The statement said the operation to capture al-Bab is still ongoing as 103 ISIL positions have been covered with artillery fire with many of them destroyed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|6 min
|Dems R Dull Witted
|71
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|31 min
|PolakPotrafi
|5,075
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|37 min
|PolakPotrafi
|948
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|49 min
|Retired SOF
|173
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|1 hr
|Obama is a criminal
|31
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Sorry Hill
|300
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|2 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|59
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC