Trump's statement for Holocaust Remembrance Day doesn't mention Jews or anti-Semitism

A candle is lit at a ceremony marking the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 27, 2017. Holocaust survivors light candles at the International Monument to the Victims of Fascism, after a ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.