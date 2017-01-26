Trump's statement for Holocaust Remembrance Day doesn't mention Jews or anti-Semitism
A candle is lit at a ceremony marking the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 27, 2017. Holocaust survivors light candles at the International Monument to the Victims of Fascism, after a ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|36 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,450
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|George
|5,364
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|ActOfWar Cant Answer
|462
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|20 hr
|Le Jimbo
|156
|Russian lawmakers decriminalize some domestic v...
|21 hr
|RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS
|1
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|21 hr
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|221
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|Fri
|Useful Idiot POTUS
|186
