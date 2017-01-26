Trump Sought, Failed to Secure Lucrative Russia Deals
A man walks along Red Square, with the mausoleum of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, right, and St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, in central Moscow, Russia, Dec. 21, 2015. As the controversy over Russian hacking during the presidential election intensified in the lead up to President Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration, Trump took to Twitter to push back at critics of his campaign's overtures to Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,468
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|13 hr
|romant
|5,366
|November 7, 2016
|13 hr
|sava
|114
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|20 hr
|ActOfWar Cant Answer
|462
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|Fri
|Le Jimbo
|156
|Russian lawmakers decriminalize some domestic v...
|Fri
|RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS
|1
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Fri
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|221
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC