Trump Presidency Adds to Uncertainty ...

Trump Presidency Adds to Uncertainty Over NATO-Russia Tensions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Since Russia's forceful takeover of Crimea in 2014, both Moscow and NATO have deployed troops and weapons along old lines as tensions have grown to their highest since the end of the Cold War. Russia has deployed nuclear-capable Iskander missiles to its westernmost exclave of Kaliningrad, which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 1 hr Treat959 196
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr Squirtzzz2572 317
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 2 hr Cakez1200 104
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 6 hr George 5,124
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 6 hr George 986
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 10 hr George 16
News When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo... Thu TRUMP BENDS OVER 1
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,856 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,018

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC