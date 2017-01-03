Trump Presidency Adds to Uncertainty Over NATO-Russia Tensions
Since Russia's forceful takeover of Crimea in 2014, both Moscow and NATO have deployed troops and weapons along old lines as tensions have grown to their highest since the end of the Cold War. Russia has deployed nuclear-capable Iskander missiles to its westernmost exclave of Kaliningrad, which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|1 hr
|Treat959
|196
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|Squirtzzz2572
|317
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|2 hr
|Cakez1200
|104
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|George
|5,124
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 hr
|George
|986
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|10 hr
|George
|16
|When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo...
|Thu
|TRUMP BENDS OVER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC