Top Russian diplomat found dead in Athens apartment with 'no evidence of a break-in'
He was found on the floor of his bedroom by a member of the embassy's staff with no evidence of a break-in, the official said on condition of anonymity. "At first sight, we are talking about natural causes," the police official said, noting that police were investigating and authorities were awaiting the coroner's report.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,077
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,143
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|9 hr
|A Typical Voter
|326
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|10 hr
|Nazi Loving Cana...
|130
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|14 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Russians Wish They Were Back in the USSR
|14 hr
|PUTIN SUCH A FAILURE
|1
|fraud waste abuse cheating usa style great ann...
|14 hr
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
