Top Russian diplomat found dead in Athens apartment with 'no evidence of a break-in'

11 hrs ago

He was found on the floor of his bedroom by a member of the embassy's staff with no evidence of a break-in, the official said on condition of anonymity. "At first sight, we are talking about natural causes," the police official said, noting that police were investigating and authorities were awaiting the coroner's report.

Russia

