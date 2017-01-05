This Russian city says: 'Don't call us Siberia'
The Ural Mountains are nowhere to be seen in Russia's fourth-largest city, which sits to the east of the ridge that divides Europe and Asia. But this city considers itself the capital of the Urals, and not a part of Siberia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,117
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|6 hr
|Sweetz7083
|63
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|6 hr
|Twizzler9793
|16
|When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo...
|6 hr
|Popz7778
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|984
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|8 hr
|Lick1903
|96
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|9 hr
|Nipz6584
|184
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC