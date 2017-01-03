Think Before Sanctioning Russia

Between the cyberattacks it allegedly directed, its continued military support for the Assad regime in Syria, its deployment of nuclear-capable missiles on NATO's eastern border, and its obstruction in the UN Security Council, Russia has gotten a lot of people in Washington angry-and justifiably so. It is a certainty that once the new administration is settled in and the new Congress gets down to business, sanctions bills targeting Moscow's economy An important question, however, is whether more sanctions will help or hurt a U.S.-Russia relationship that has plunged deeper and deeper into the sewer over the past two years.

Russia

