Think Before Sanctioning Russia
Between the cyberattacks it allegedly directed, its continued military support for the Assad regime in Syria, its deployment of nuclear-capable missiles on NATO's eastern border, and its obstruction in the UN Security Council, Russia has gotten a lot of people in Washington angry-and justifiably so. It is a certainty that once the new administration is settled in and the new Congress gets down to business, sanctions bills targeting Moscow's economy An important question, however, is whether more sanctions will help or hurt a U.S.-Russia relationship that has plunged deeper and deeper into the sewer over the past two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Conservative.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|38 min
|Hungarian 101
|970
|No, Putin didn't hack our power grid: Journalis...
|4 hr
|Lipz238
|3
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,110
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|6 hr
|Lollypop1781
|62
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|6 hr
|berklee
|178
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|7 hr
|Dolly6807
|15
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|8 hr
|Sorry Hill
|310
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC