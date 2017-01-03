The Utter Stupidity of the New Cold War

The Utter Stupidity of the New Cold War

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dissident Voice

It seems so strange, twenty-seven years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, to be living through a new Cold War with Russia. The Russian president is attacked by the U.S. political class and media as they never attacked Soviet leaders; he is personally vilified as a corrupt, venal dictator, who arrests or assassinates political opponents and dissident journalists, and is hell-bent on the restoration of the USSR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dissident Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 24 min TRUMP PUTINs POODLE 113
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 29 min FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,131
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 31 min Lawrence Wolf 34
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 33 min NAZI SOVIET ALLIANCE 71
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 44 min TRUMP a PUPPET 320
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Sumadinac 1,037
News November 7, 2016 7 hr Teddy 60
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,720,504

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC