The Utter Stupidity of the New Cold War
It seems so strange, twenty-seven years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, to be living through a new Cold War with Russia. The Russian president is attacked by the U.S. political class and media as they never attacked Soviet leaders; he is personally vilified as a corrupt, venal dictator, who arrests or assassinates political opponents and dissident journalists, and is hell-bent on the restoration of the USSR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dissident Voice.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|24 min
|TRUMP PUTINs POODLE
|113
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|29 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,131
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|31 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|34
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|33 min
|NAZI SOVIET ALLIANCE
|71
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|44 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|320
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Sumadinac
|1,037
|November 7, 2016
|7 hr
|Teddy
|60
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC