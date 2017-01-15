The Senate intelligence investigation must tell us if Trump's team conspired with Russia
President-elect Donald Trump speaking during the USA Thank You Tour in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|22 min
|Strahd
|1,206
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|37 min
|George
|5,249
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|1 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|162
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|4 hr
|Chilli J
|195
|Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada on continua...
|6 hr
|CANADA LOVES UKRAINE
|1
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|7 hr
|George
|172
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|16 hr
|Tm Cln
|11,365
