The Latest: Report says Russians denounced US election

The intelligence community's new declassified report on Russian hacking says that before the election, Russian diplomats publicly denounced the U.S. electoral process and were prepared to publicly call into question the validity of the results. The report says that based on Moscow's social media activity, pro-Kremlin bloggers had prepared a Twitter campaign - called DemocracyRIP, or Rest in Peace - on election night because they anticipated that Hillary Clinton would beat Donald Trump.

