The Latest: Report says Russians deno...

The Latest: Report says Russians denounced US election

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The intelligence community's new declassified report on Russian hacking says that before the election, Russian diplomats publicly denounced the U.S. electoral process and were prepared to publicly call into question the validity of the results. The report says that based on Moscow's social media activity, pro-Kremlin bloggers had prepared a Twitter campaign - called DemocracyRIP, or Rest in Peace - on election night because they anticipated that Hillary Clinton would beat Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 1 hr Trump your President 106
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 2 hr The Real Donald T... 20
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 4 hr Treat959 196
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 hr Squirtzzz2572 317
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 9 hr George 5,124
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 10 hr George 986
News When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo... Thu TRUMP BENDS OVER 1
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,293 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,334

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC