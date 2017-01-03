The Latest: Report cites Russia's 'pr...

The Latest: Report cites Russia's 'preference' for Trump

12 hrs ago

A newly declassified report on Russian hacking during the U.S. election says the Russian government developed a "clear preference for President-elect Donald Trump." The report says the goal of Moscow's meddling was to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton and harm her electability and potential presidency.

Russia

