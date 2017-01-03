The Latest: Report cites Russia's 'preference' for Trump
A newly declassified report on Russian hacking during the U.S. election says the Russian government developed a "clear preference for President-elect Donald Trump." The report says the goal of Moscow's meddling was to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton and harm her electability and potential presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|2 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|107
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Strahd
|991
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,125
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|5 hr
|Mikey
|21
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|10 hr
|Treat959
|196
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 hr
|Squirtzzz2572
|317
|When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo...
|Thu
|TRUMP BENDS OVER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC