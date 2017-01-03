Tariffs For Transit Of Russian Oil Sh...

Tariffs For Transit Of Russian Oil Sharply Increased

Belarus raises tariffs for the transit of Russian oil through its territory from 1 February. The decree of the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of 30 December 2016 states this.

