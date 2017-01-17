Summary and implications of proposed ...

Summary and implications of proposed 'Counteracting Russian Hostilities Act of 2017'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On January 10, 2017, a bipartisan group of senators released proposed sanctions legislation targeting Russia, entitled the "Counteracting Russian Hostilities Act of 2017" . If enacted, the Bill would require the President to impose new sanctions on persons who engage in certain activities involving various sectors of the Russian economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 19 min George 6,370
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... 1 hr Reply 5
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr romant 5,277
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 3 hr George 2
News Russia to decriminalise some forms of domestic ... 3 hr RUSSIANS ABUSE KIDS 4
News Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada on continua... 3 hr CANADA LOVES UKRAINE 3
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 hr ACT of WAR 369
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,056,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC