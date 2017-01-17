Summary and implications of proposed 'Counteracting Russian Hostilities Act of 2017'
On January 10, 2017, a bipartisan group of senators released proposed sanctions legislation targeting Russia, entitled the "Counteracting Russian Hostilities Act of 2017" . If enacted, the Bill would require the President to impose new sanctions on persons who engage in certain activities involving various sectors of the Russian economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|19 min
|George
|6,370
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|1 hr
|Reply
|5
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|romant
|5,277
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|3 hr
|George
|2
|Russia to decriminalise some forms of domestic ...
|3 hr
|RUSSIANS ABUSE KIDS
|4
|Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada on continua...
|3 hr
|CANADA LOVES UKRAINE
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|ACT of WAR
|369
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC