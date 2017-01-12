St. Petersburg defends transfer of landmark to church
Protesters against the transfer of St. Isaac's Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church hold up the Constitution of the Russian Federation in front of the Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Authorities in Russia's second-largest city defend a controversial decision to give a city landmark cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church.
