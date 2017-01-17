Sex can cause distortions in Doping test results - Mutko
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, a key figure in the country's doping scandal, has said athletes' sexual relations can cause distortions in test results. Mutko, who was promoted from sports minister to deputy prime minister despite the international sports controversy, said "male DNA" lingers in female athletes for days after having sex.
