Sex can cause distortions in Doping t...

Sex can cause distortions in Doping test results - Mutko

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, a key figure in the country's doping scandal, has said athletes' sexual relations can cause distortions in test results. Mutko, who was promoted from sports minister to deputy prime minister despite the international sports controversy, said "male DNA" lingers in female athletes for days after having sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 3 hr shot first whites 90
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,315
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... 3 hr Trump your President 22
News November 7, 2016 4 hr Strahd 80
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 hr QueBlack n proud 409
News Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US 5 hr xxxxxxxxx 11
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 9 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,284
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,131,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC