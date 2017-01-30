Seven soldiers killed in clashes with pro-Russian separatists: Ukraine

Members of the Azov civil corp sit next to a placard reading, "Welcome back to Russia" during a protest in front of a branch of Sberbank, which they say supports Russian "aggression" in Eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine, on January 30, 2017. Photo - Reuters Members of the Azov civil corp sit next to a placard reading, "Welcome back to Russia" during a protest in front of a branch of Sberbank, which they say supports Russian "aggression" in Eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine, on January 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.