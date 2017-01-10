Senators join forces on legislation to punish Russia
Senate Republicans and Democrats joined forces Tuesday to directly challenge President-elect Donald Trump over Russia's interference in U.S. elections and for ongoing aggression in other parts of the world.
Surrey, Canada
#1 3 hrs ago
It will be interesting when the information the Kremlin is using to turn Trump into a puppet comes to light!
Apparently, there are both financial and personal items!
