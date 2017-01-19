Samantha Power Can See Russia from Her Padded Cell
At the Atlantic Council - a "think" tank funded by such bastions of democracy as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, not to mention that center of peaceful nonviolence NATO - Samantha Power announced on Tuesday that Russia is a menacing danger to the United States of America and to the rule of law in the world, which statement in fact constituted a menacing danger to the U.S. and to the rule of law in the world. "For years, we have seen Russia take one aggressive and destabilizing action after another.
