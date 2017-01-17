Russia's Putin ready to meet Trump, preparations may take months: TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to call U.S. President Donald Trump is coming days to congratulate him on taking office, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.
