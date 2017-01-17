Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least 49 More Years
Russia will maintain a military stronghold in Syria for at least the next 49 years, after the two nations signed an agreement allowing Russian ships to port in Tartus. This is Russia's foothold in the Middle East, and yet another example of how the country is expanding its military power globally.
