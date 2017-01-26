Russia's huge nuke bombers CLASH with...

Russia's huge nuke bombers CLASH with Japanese fighters planes

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The TU-95 Bears which can carry 16.5 tons of bombs were detected flying towards the Japanese mainland as tensions boil in the Pacific. Military commanders scrambled their fighter planes to mark the nuclear bombers which approached just days after the US stationed a squadron best jets the F35-B II Lightning in Japan.

Russia

