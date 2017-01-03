Russia's HARDEST marines: Vlad's lads smash bricks and hit each other with BURNING wood
Incredible pictures from the military drill in the Philippines emerged as Putin goes on a charm offensive with nation's controversial Hitler-likened president Rodrigo Duterte, also known as The Punisher . Russian Marines attached to the Admiral Tributs anti-submarine ship put on a terrifying display during a rare stop in Manila.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|32 min
|Reply
|183
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|53 min
|Trump your President
|95
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|53 min
|Reply
|5,115
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|978
|When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo...
|3 hr
|TRUMP BENDS OVER
|1
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|4 hr
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|1
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|4 hr
|UKRAINE in NATO
|15
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC