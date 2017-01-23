Russia's FSB arrests Kaspersky's top cybercrime investigator allegedly for treason
A top-notch cybercrime investigator, who heads up the Kaspersky Lab team that investigates hacks, has been arrested by Russian law enforcement for possible treason. An unnamed source close to Russia's Federal Security Service told the newspaper Kommersant that Ruslan Stoyanov may be linked to an investigating into Sergei Mikhailov, a deputy chief of the FSB's Center for Information Security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 min
|Reply
|5,331
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|12 min
|Toronto Tubes
|437
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|35 min
|Reply
|6,391
|Russia to decriminalize some forms of domestic ...
|45 min
|RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS
|1
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|146
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,386
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|5 hr
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|219
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC