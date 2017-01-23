Russia's FSB arrests Kaspersky's top ...

Russia's FSB arrests Kaspersky's top cybercrime investigator allegedly for treason

A top-notch cybercrime investigator, who heads up the Kaspersky Lab team that investigates hacks, has been arrested by Russian law enforcement for possible treason. An unnamed source close to Russia's Federal Security Service told the newspaper Kommersant that Ruslan Stoyanov may be linked to an investigating into Sergei Mikhailov, a deputy chief of the FSB's Center for Information Security.

