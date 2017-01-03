Russians Wish They Were Back in the USSR
In a series of polls conducted at various points over the past 25 years, the Levada Center has asked Russians about their nostalgia for the Soviet state and the reasons for its breakup. In the most recent sample , 56 percent of respondents expressed regret about the Soviet Union's collapse.
