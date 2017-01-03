Russian warships in Philippines for joint exercises
MAY 7: In this handout image supplied by Host photo agency / RIA Novosti, The crew of the torpedo boat destroyer "Nastoichivy" at a rehearsal of the navy parade to mark the 70th anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, May 7, 2015 in Baltiysk, Russia. The Victory Day parade commemorates the end of World War II in Europe.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|25 min
|TRUMP PUTINs POODLE
|77
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|48 min
|Hungarian 101
|958
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|1 hr
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Fugitive Assange Backs Trump in Questioning Rus...
|1 hr
|TWO TRAITORS
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,103
|Photos capture the lives of residents of Russia...
|3 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|304
