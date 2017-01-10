Russian serial killer known as The Werewolf is charged with 25 new murders

Russian serial killer and sex maniac known as The Werewolf is charged with 25 new murders, bringing his total number of victims to 47 A notorious Russian serial killer and sex maniac has been charged with 25 new murders of women, bringing his total to 47. Known as The Werewolf, former policeman Mikhail Popkov raped and killed his victims with axes, knives or screwdrivers between 1992 and 2007. The Siberian beast is already serving a life sentence for 22 murders of women and girls and has confessed to another 25, for which investigators say they now have hard evidence.

