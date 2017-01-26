Russian security service says hackers...

Russian security service says hackers attacked major banks in 2016 - Ifax

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Russia's major commercial banks came under cyber attacks in November last year, the country's Federal Security Service said on Friday, Interfax news agency reported. General view shows the logo on a building of Alfa bank in Minsk, Belarus November 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 4 hr Tm Cln 5,358
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 hr Acts of War is a ... 459
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 6 hr sava 1,445
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 10 hr Le Jimbo 156
News Russian lawmakers decriminalize some domestic v... 12 hr RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS 1
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... 12 hr TRUMP LIES HE LIES 221
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 17 hr Useful Idiot POTUS 186
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,623 • Total comments across all topics: 278,324,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC