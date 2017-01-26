Russian security service says hackers attacked major banks in 2016 - Ifax
Russia's major commercial banks came under cyber attacks in November last year, the country's Federal Security Service said on Friday, Interfax news agency reported. General view shows the logo on a building of Alfa bank in Minsk, Belarus November 15, 2016.
