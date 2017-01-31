Russian security agents accused of treason reportedly charged with passing secrets to the CIA
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian businessmen in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. the deputy head of the information security department of the FSB, Russia's national security service.
Russia Discussions
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|46 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,385
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Strahd
|1,547
|Russia to decriminalize some forms of domestic ...
|4 hr
|RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS
|3
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|4 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|157
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|ACT of WAR
|470
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|George
|6,397
|RUSSlAN FKN COMMIES==>>COLLABORATE WITH TURKOMO...
|20 hr
|Reply
|2
