Russian rights activist, historian of Stalin atrocities faces 'fabricated' pedophile charges

A Russian historian researching Stalin-era repression has been arrested for pedophilia, the prominent rights group he works for said Tuesday, slamming the case as fabricated. Historian Yury Dmitriev, who studies Stalin's Great Terror of the 1930s, was arrested on Dec. 13 in the northern city of Petrozavodsk for allegedly "producing pornographic images," activist Sergei Krivenko of the Memorial rights group said.

