Russian rights activist, historian of Stalin atrocities faces 'fabricated' pedophile charges
A Russian historian researching Stalin-era repression has been arrested for pedophilia, the prominent rights group he works for said Tuesday, slamming the case as fabricated. Historian Yury Dmitriev, who studies Stalin's Great Terror of the 1930s, was arrested on Dec. 13 in the northern city of Petrozavodsk for allegedly "producing pornographic images," activist Sergei Krivenko of the Memorial rights group said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|romant
|5,391
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|George
|1,580
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|15 hr
|Squirtz8265
|224
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|16 hr
|Act of War is a C...
|474
|Russia to decriminalize some forms of domestic ...
|22 hr
|RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS
|3
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|22 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|157
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|George
|6,397
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC